$2.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the highest is $2.70. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $9.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.56 to $10.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.17 to $10.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WLL shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

WLL stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $57.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 1,011.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 867,635 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 345.0% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 937,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after buying an additional 726,497 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 266.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after buying an additional 320,010 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 398.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,013 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 241,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,770,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

