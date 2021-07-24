iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 1,540.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,246 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $9,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 1.47. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

