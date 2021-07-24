Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 147.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,588 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $9,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $58.00 on Friday. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.93.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

In related news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,745,846.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,659 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.