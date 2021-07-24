Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 257.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 360,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,595 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $8,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 1,035.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $16.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $1,048,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,028 shares of company stock worth $8,240,174 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

