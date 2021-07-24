State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $28.52 Million Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 126,492 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Pentair were worth $28,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $8,671,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $1,586,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 318,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.12.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNR stock opened at $68.46 on Friday. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

