Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 7,038 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Aramark were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Aramark by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARMK shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.27.

Aramark stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.60. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

