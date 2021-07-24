State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases New Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 245,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,403,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of Ferguson as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FERG. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $143.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $116.70 and a 12 month high of $146.08.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

