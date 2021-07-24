State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,752 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Phillips 66 worth $28,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX opened at $72.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.90. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.24.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

