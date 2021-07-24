State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,630 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $26,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 225.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,201,943 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $171.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.10 and a 1-year high of $174.89.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

