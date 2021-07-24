PIBBLE Achieves Market Cap of $21.35 Million (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. During the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. PIBBLE has a market capitalization of $21.35 million and $33,023.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIBBLE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIBBLE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00049607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00016201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $292.50 or 0.00863843 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PIBBLE Coin Profile

PIBBLE (PIB) is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIBBLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIBBLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.