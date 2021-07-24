ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

OTCMKTS PBSFY opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.53.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1479 per share. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios.

