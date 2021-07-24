Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCMLY. Societe Generale began coverage on Holcim in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Friday, July 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

HCMLY stock opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. Holcim has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.8493 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

About Holcim

Holcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

