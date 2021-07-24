Wownero (WOW) Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 24th. Wownero has a market capitalization of $7.58 million and $23,252.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wownero has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000474 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001792 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00040280 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00049615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

