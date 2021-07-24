Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $174.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $174.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $148.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.33.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $160.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.00. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $62.26 and a 52-week high of $168.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 20.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $2,524,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Capital One Financial by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $4,045,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Capital One Financial by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 22,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.