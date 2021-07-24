IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.150-$3.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.64 billion-$4.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.56.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO stock opened at $115.44 on Friday. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $76.04 and a 52-week high of $116.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.