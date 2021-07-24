Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 26.62%.

Shares of CHMG stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.10. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This is a boost from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $30,377.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 5,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $249,406.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,416.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,105 shares of company stock worth $495,127 in the last 90 days. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

