Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.69 Per Share

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.688 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has raised its dividend payment by 38.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $151.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $97.31 and a twelve month high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 16.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.43.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

