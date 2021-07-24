Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (SHIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:SHIP opened at GBX 1.18 ($0.02) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.11. Tufton Oceanic Assets has a 12 month low of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.18 ($0.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.19 million and a PE ratio of 20.00.

