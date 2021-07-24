Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 296,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,636,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skillz in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Skillz by 4,564.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SKLZ opened at $15.29 on Friday. Skillz Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $46.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.29 and a beta of -0.05.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skillz news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKLZ. dropped their price target on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Skillz has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

