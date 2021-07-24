Barclays Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,600.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,742.27.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,830.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,464.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.05, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,094.93 and a 12-month high of $1,833.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total value of $18,766,866.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total transaction of $468,581.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,721,179.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,193 shares of company stock worth $47,753,438 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $355,121,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,091,000 after purchasing an additional 162,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $99,888,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,761,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.