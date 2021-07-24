36,814 Shares in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $790,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 408,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,625.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TTI opened at $3.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $397.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 3.20. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $77.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TETRA Technologies Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.