Caxton Associates LP Buys New Stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKD. FMR LLC increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 297,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,041,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 845,388 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 330,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 40,715 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 133,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on BKD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookdale Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of BKD stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 45.48% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $749.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.17 million. Research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

