Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Shares in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,049 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter worth $82,000.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08. The firm has a market cap of $638.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.19. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.37%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.