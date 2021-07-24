28,854 Shares in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 3.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 139.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 0.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,342,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 290.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EMKR opened at $8.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.82 million, a PE ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.31. EMCORE Co. has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.40 million. EMCORE had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 9.31%. On average, analysts expect that EMCORE Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

