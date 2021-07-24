Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 38,096 Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,096 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Castlight Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castlight Health stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $345.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.83. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.71.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

In other Castlight Health news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 15,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $27,504.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 298,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,906.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 258,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,088.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,881 shares of company stock valued at $352,723. Insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

