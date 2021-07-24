Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,915,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Tapestry by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 142,568 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. OTR Global upgraded Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.