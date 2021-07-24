Caxton Associates LP Purchases Shares of 10,998 Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 18.4% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 97,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 15,177 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.63. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.