Caxton Associates LP Invests $213,000 in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 7,390.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $87.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.62. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $95.96.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

ASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.56.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Featured Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.