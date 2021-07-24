Caxton Associates LP Acquires Shares of 898 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 898 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $262.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $185.20 and a 1-year high of $268.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.66.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.00.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

