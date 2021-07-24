Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914,623 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 85,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $245,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

NSC opened at $265.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $184.21 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

