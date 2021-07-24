Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,588,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.19% of Cerner worth $257,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 703.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 224.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 97,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 67,309 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 807.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 195,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 174,189 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 6.8% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the first quarter worth about $704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $78.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

