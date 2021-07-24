Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Raised by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,728 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.3% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $148.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

