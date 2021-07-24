Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THC. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,988,000. Birch Grove Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,540 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $71.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $73.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.25.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 66.42% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

THC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.84 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

