Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Holdings Trimmed by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Medpace during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 88.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at $99,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $182.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $3,154,016.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,994,246.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,790 shares of company stock worth $42,738,773. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

