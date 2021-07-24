Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Receives $46.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.71 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.75. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 186.39% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 108.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 104,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

