Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.51 on Top Exchanges

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $98.85 million and $1.84 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00032997 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.76 or 0.00256529 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00033662 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00013224 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004829 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,396,301 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

