DAOstack (GEN) Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 24th. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for $0.0701 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges. DAOstack has a total market cap of $3.40 million and $229,723.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,823.83 or 1.00008084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00033959 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049714 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000789 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00010059 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.