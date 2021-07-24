Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,200,902 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 97.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,430,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $261,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 26,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,482 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 334.5% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGLD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $146.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $116.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.80. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

