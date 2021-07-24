VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,022,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $278,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,524,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,595,000 after acquiring an additional 111,736 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 837,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,034,000 after purchasing an additional 34,098 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2,565.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 827,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,361,000 after purchasing an additional 796,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 733,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $75.46 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.37 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.03.

