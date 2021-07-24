Morgan Stanley Has $275.45 Million Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,170,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $275,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 295,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after acquiring an additional 17,915 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter.

FV opened at $47.20 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $47.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.52.

