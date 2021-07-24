Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,298,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,208,424 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Corning were worth $274,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Corning by 347.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,360 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $2,154,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Corning by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,204,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,408,000 after purchasing an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Corning by 52.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 147,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 51,063 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.30 per share, with a total value of $59,977.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,977.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and sold 307,256 shares valued at $13,776,016. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.67.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

