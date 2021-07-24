Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,235 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.62% of Public Storage worth $267,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $529,000. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.73.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $313.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.81. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.09. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $315.93.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

