Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS)’s stock price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.43. 562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 48,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

DMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. lifted their price objective on Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Digital Media Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $99.54 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Digital Media Solutions by 19.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the first quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:DMS)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

