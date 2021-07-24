Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Shares Gap Down to $43.19

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.19, but opened at $41.75. Rush Enterprises shares last traded at $42.02, with a volume of 37 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.57%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUSHB. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 30.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 95.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.