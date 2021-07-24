Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) shares fell 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.35 and last traded at $19.35. 1,489 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 94,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.43.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.66.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $30,241.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $30,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $108,106.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,740.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,747 shares of company stock worth $234,596. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLT. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 27.4% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,257,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,337,000 after acquiring an additional 485,556 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 748,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 383,700 shares during the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,227,000 after purchasing an additional 173,913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 147,570 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 86.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 298,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 138,300 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

