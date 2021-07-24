AptarGroup, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

AptarGroup has increased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AptarGroup has a payout ratio of 36.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AptarGroup to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

AptarGroup stock opened at $136.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $110.34 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.79. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.14.

In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,550 shares of company stock worth $8,819,302. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

