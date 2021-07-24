Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Trading Down 5.7%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) was down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.12 and last traded at $25.15. Approximately 2,926 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 280,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.
Several research firms recently weighed in on AOSL. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 2.59.
In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $65,638.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 124.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,978.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 267.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.
