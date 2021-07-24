Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Trading Down 5.7%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) was down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.12 and last traded at $25.15. Approximately 2,926 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 280,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AOSL. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 2.59.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $169.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $65,638.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 124.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,978.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 267.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

