Jefferies Financial Group Lowers The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $685.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $760.00 to $685.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Boston Beer’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,450.00 to $990.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,480.00 to $1,080.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. reduced their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,094.13.

SAM stock opened at $701.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,009.76. The Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $693.21 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The business had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer will post 23.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total value of $2,752,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $44,323,625 in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.0% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 13.0% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 5.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

