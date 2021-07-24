Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.23 and last traded at $15.15. Approximately 844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 154,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TALS. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.04). Analysts predict that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,995,000.00.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.