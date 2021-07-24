Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 115,476 Shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 192.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,476 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Express worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Express during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Express during the first quarter valued at $58,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Express during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Express by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 17,983 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Express during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 717,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $255,519.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,627. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXPR opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $301.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.83. Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. Express had a negative return on equity of 545.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.51 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

EXPR has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

